Actress Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child together on July 30. The internet is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the good looking couple. The couple did not keep the pictures of their baby concealed to pique the curiosity of the internet. They shared happy moments with their fans. Natasa took to Twitter for the first time in the last one week to share a lovely family picture. The pic was clicked in their hospital room. Hardik is holding the baby and is flashing a wide smile. Natasa is sitting near him with a bunch of roses in her hands. She said, "My family, my boys" in the caption. Hardik Pandya Begins Dad Duties, Goes Shopping for Baby Diapers, Tags New Mum Nataša Stanković in This Cute Instagram Story! (See Photo).

Earlier, Hardik had posted a pic with his wife thanking her for "best gift ever". Hardik had also shared a picture with the baby. His brother, Krunal, too, has shared a picture with his nephew. Krunal wrote, "Happiness which words can’t express! I'm a bade papa now to this beautiful baby boy."

Check Out This Latest Pic Of Natasa And Hardik:

Hardik Gifted A Bouquet Of Roses To His Wife

Hardik's Brother Krunal Also Shared A Pic With The New Baby

Check Out The First Pic Of Hardik With The Baby Here:

View this post on Instagram The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Years Day. They decided to tie the knot during the lockdown. We wish the family a lifetime of happiness.

