Hardik Pandya shared the first picture of Natasa Stankovic since the birth of their child on Thursday. Pandya carried a bouquet of red roses for Natasa and thanked her for giving him the ‘best gift ever’. Pandya and Stankovic welcomed their baby boy into the world and Hardik even shared a couple of pictures of the newborn holding him in his arms. On Sunday, the new daddy shared a lovely picture of his wife, Natasa too shared a picture with those roses given to her by hubby Hardik. Hardik Pandya Begins Dad Duties, Goes Shopping for Baby Diapers, Tags New Mum Nataša Stanković in This Cute Instagram Story! (See Photo).

“Roses for my rose,” Hardik captioned the picture. “Thank you for giving me the best gift ever,” he added in the tweet. In the picture, Hardik can be seen hugging Natasa, who is sitting on her hospital bed. Pandya can be seen standing wearing full black. Both parents are widely smiling.

Hardik Pandya Gifts Red Roses to Wife Natasa Stankovic

Natasa too shared a similar picture with the roses and captioned it “My family.” In the picture that she shared, Natasa can be seen sitting holding the red roses while Hardik is seen holding the baby in his arms. The 26-year-old can be seen standing with a baby towel on his shoulders perhaps he was on daddy duty when the picture was taken.

My Family!

Gift From God!

View this post on Instagram The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ @natasastankovic__ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

Hardik, meanwhile, had earlier shared a picture of himself holding the newborn and captioned it as “The blessing from God!” the little boy was staring at Hardik when the picture was clicked the couple were blessed with a child on July 30. They had announced their engagement on January 1.

