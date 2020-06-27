There were reports that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to reply to the divorce notice sent to him by his estranged wife Aaliya. Ever since she went public with their situation, there has been constant chatter about what prompted such a move. But as per The Indian Express report, the actor's lawyer claimed that they sent a notice to Aaliya within 15 days as per the legal procedure. Aaliya alleged that she wasn't able to pay her kids' school fees as the actor has stopped her monthly allowance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas Responds to His Niece’s Sexual Harassment Accusations (Read Deets)

Siddiqui's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh told the daily, "All EMIs are still being paid by my client. We have attached payment details and screenshots. A huge sum was sent to Aaliya before the lockdown to make sure that all the children-related expenses are taken care of. Her divorce notice was replied to well in time, but again, she had stated the contrary in order to defame Mr. Siddiqui through this well-thought slander campaign. Hence, we have asked the actor’s wife to not make defamatory comments against him and also issue a written clarification for whatever she has recently said.”

Shaikh further added, "Aalia had sent the divorce notice on May 6, we had responded to that notice. Now, we have made our reply with whatever facts we had to give from records. Now it is her turn to take a step. We are taking steps whenever we are hurt legally. We were hurt legally because she was defaming my client. Now, if she doesn’t comply in the number of days that she has to, then we will take a step again and we will definitely report.”

Nawazuddin's niece had accused his brother of sexual harassment and has also filed a Police complaint against him.

