Neha Dhupia's Recent Roadies Controversy Finds a Mention in her Sweet Anniversary Post for Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia's anniversary post for Angad Bedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The year was 2018 was blissful for Bollywood for many of its own celebrity couples got hitched that year. From Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Neha Dhupia - all the single and most-sought-after ladies in B-town tied the knot in the same year while disappointing their male fans and admirers. And while Mrs Ahuja recently ringed in her second anniversary on May 8, Neha and Angad marked it today on May 10. It was on this day two years back when the couple who earlier kept their relationship under wraps decided to take the big plunge. Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa Get Trolled, But Ranvijay Wins Hearts For Being A True Gentleman!

Neha took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful anniversary post for her man, Angad Bedi. But hey, knowing Neha, you know her message won't be all plain and fun. The Tumhari Sulu actress made it a point to take a dig at her recent Roadies controversy where she was trolled for her 'cheating' comment. "Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness 💕... "Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a suport system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice," she captioned while sharing her monochrome pictures with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled by Netizens For Defending a Girl Cheating on MTV Roadies Contestant With 5 Boyfriends.

Check Out Neha Dhupia's Anniversary Post

Neha was earlier accused of fake feminism when she had voiced her anger over a Roadies contestant hitting his girlfriend. When the guy in question here reasoned saying his girlfriend was cheating on him with multiple partners, Neha defended her saying 'It's her choice' but there should be no place for physical abuse in any relationship. While the actress stood by statement, hubby Angad Bedi too had extended his support.