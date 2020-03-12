Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled by Netizens For Defending a Girl Cheating on MTV Roadies Contestant With 5 Boyfriends
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia Bedi is currently facing the wrath of the netizens. She is right now seen as one of the mentors of the reality show, MTV Roadies' Revolution season. A video from an episode went viral where in a contestant confesses of slapping a girl for cheating on him with five other boyfriends. Neha is seen slamming the contestant saying that it was her 'choice' and no one has given him the right to slap her. MTV Roadies Revolution: Contestants Reveal Some Heartfelt Stories During Pune Auditions.

The netizens were baffled with her advice and labelled her as 'fake feminist' on the social media. Twitterati is also making memes over the same, criticizing her statements made on the show. Here are some of the reactions that are floating online.

In the video, we see Rannvijay Singha listening intently to the conversation that is happening. While many of them agreed to the part where Neha advised against slapping, the netizens were offended by the gender bias trickling through her statement. Soon, she became a top trend on the micro blogging site. As of now, no one from the MTV roadies team or the anchors and even Neha has commented on this trend. However, the internet is in no mood to keep calm and we wonder how she reacts to this sudden outburst on the social media. The latest season is catching up with the audience with the even more fiery content in it. Stay tuned for more updates.