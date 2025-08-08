Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Nishaanchi' has been unveiled.

The 1-minute 30-second video promises a desi entertainer packed with high-octane action scenes and loads of drama. The teaser opens with cheeky line "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?" (How can one live without Bollywood)?" and then introduces the film's characters.

Also Read | 'Bullet' Cast: Tamil Actress Disco Shanthi Srihari Returns to the Silver Screen in Raghava Lawrence-Led Supernatural Thriller.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNFREKCt8G2/?hl=en

With the film, Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray is making his acting debut. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and veteran actor Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Also Read | "Chhaava' Has Been a Journey of Courage and Pride', Says Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Film's Television Premiere on Independence Day 2025.

Sharing the teaser, Kashyap on X wrote "Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya (Preparations are done. A mix of emotions, action, slingshot, gun, and horse are already there.) (sic)."

In the film, Aaishvary will be seen in a double role. He portrays brothers Babloo and Dabloo with differing personalities.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is being produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. 'Nishaanchi' is scheduled to be released on September 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)