Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is busy with the shoot of the sequel to her 2021 hit horror flick Chhorri, got injured while performing an action sequence in the film. The actress got a cut on her face while shooting for her part. Her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-actress, Ishita Raj, who is also her good friend, took to her social media and a hilarious video in which Nushrratt can be seen receiving the stitches. Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Glimpse of Her ‘Scary Christmas’ From the Sets of Chhori 2 (View Pics).

Nushrratt reposted the same on her Instagram. In the video, Nushrratt can be seen lying in the doctor's clinic and is getting her cut stitched. Now as much as Nushrratt is in pain, her friend's light-footed approach makes her laugh. Ram Setu Beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha Loves Boho Fashion, View Pics!

Meanwhile on the work front, she is currently shooting for Chhorii 2. Other than Chhorri 2, she has an interesting lineup of films like Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).