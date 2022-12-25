It's a working Christmas for Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha as she is busy with the shoot of her film Chhorii 2. The film's team kick-started the shoot for the sequel to the 2021 horror film Chhorii a few weeks ago. Chhorii Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Amazon Prime Video Horror Movie Is Truly Spine Chilling (Watch Video).

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Nushrratt shared a picture of a clapping board and wrote "A scary Christmas for us!".The actress earlier received a lot of positive response for Chhorii in which she played the role of Meenal, a pregnant woman who starts experiencing paranormal activities. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!

Check the Instagram Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Meanwhile, on the other hand, she has an interesting lineup of films like Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, and Akelli, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

