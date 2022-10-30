Nushrratt Bharuccha's last release Janhit Mein Jaari received a positive response at the box office. And she's now gearing up for one of the biggest releases in her filmography, Ram Setu, with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Nushrratt tasted success post her Pyar ka Punchnama movies and today, she's enjoying a steady phase in her career. Besides working on her acting skills, the girl has also managed to sharpen her fashion skills and match her shoulders with all her contemporaries. Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: Serving Some Delightful Fashion Recipes, One Outfit At a Time (View Pics).

Nushrratt's personally likes boho prints and that's evident in her choices. From stunning co-ord sets to alluring sarees and ethereal lehenga cholis, her style palette is vivid and oh-so-charming. With the help of her stylist, Nidhi Jeswani, Bharuccha manages to deliver one incredible look after another and strike a chord with all fashion enthusiasts. A true boho at heart, Nushrratt makes her bohemian wardrobe look extra fascinating. Don't believe us? Well, we have pictures to back our claim. Let's have a look at them. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!

In Nupur Kanoi

In Spicy Mustard

In Diya Rajvvir

In Karishma Khanduja

In The Boozy Button

Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez's Ram Setu was released on Diwali, October 25, 2022, and earned a lukewarm reaction from critics and masses alike.

