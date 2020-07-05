Bollywood is right now battling its way out of the rehashes and revamps. A couple of years were all about these remake versions until the music lovers got tired and vary of them. In such times, what come handy are those mesmerizing tracks by certain singers who once literally changed our mood from sour to sweet. There are many such singers and one of them is Javed Ali. He celebrates his birthday today. So, why not just go back to the days when we were blessed with his soulful voice. Here is a mini playlist to appreciate the beautiful voice.

Kun Faya Kun: Rockstar

Javed Ali was accompanied by Mohit Chauhan, Nizami Brothers and the composer AR Rahmen itself for this divine track. The spiritual song is extremely soothing.

Arziyan: Delhi-6

Javed once again sang for AR Rahman, along with Kailash Kher. This wonderful track calms your monkey mind in minutes.

Gale Lag Ja: De Dana Dan

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif sizzling rain romance got the backing of Javed and Banjyotsna's voice. This simply shows the versatility of the singer.

Tu Hi Haqeeqat: Tum Mile

Javed became Emraan Hashmi's voice in this romantic track that also stars Soha Ali Khan. It is one of his most popular songs.

Well, we hope that you got a chance to go down the nostalgia ride through this playlist. Tell us your favourite song of Javed Ali from this list or any other in the comments section below. Happy Birthday, Javed Ali.

