Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal turned 40 on Thursday. He says he wants to start the year ahead with a series of his art of healing. Vidyut presented live streaming of Kalari Chikitsa as a surprise for fitness aspirants. The actor, who has engaged with netizens with his way of life, wanted to share the art of healing with them. Vidyut Jammwal Collaborates With Discovery to Promote Tiger Conservation Movement, Actor Treat Fans With Kalaripayattu Moves (Watch Video)

The underlining philosophy of Kalari Chikitsa is balancing all the seven systems of the body to achieve alignment and to heal. "My birthday wish is for everyone to be safe and fit, and I hope we all step into the upcoming year knowing ourselves. On my birthday I wanted to start with a series of my healing," Vidyut added. Vidyut Jammwal Asks an Interesting Question in Recent Instagram Post

Birthday Boy Vidyut Jammwal Teaches Chikitsa Video

He added: "Here's the interesting thing about survival -- no one should attack or harm without knowing how to heal. This compassionate thought is the beauty of Kalari Chikitsa." The actor was recently seen in the digitally-released film, "Khuda Haafiz". He will next star in the film's second chapter.

