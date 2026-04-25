‘Embarrassing’: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ CCXP Mexico 2026 Panel Sparks Debate After Visuals Show Empty Seats

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Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming time-travel epic, Varanasi, officially launched its global promotional campaign on Friday, April 24, 2026, at CCXP Mexico (Comic Con Experience). However, the highly anticipated panel has ignited a fierce debate online after visuals surfaced showing rows of empty seats during the presentation. Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran to Feature in Exclusive Panel.

‘Varanasi’ CCXP Mexico 2026 Panel - Watch Video

#VIDEO | El director S. S. Rajamouli envió un video con un mensaje especial para sus fans CCXP México 2026, donde se presentó un primer adelanto de “Varanasi”… #GENTE 🎥 Jacqueline Ponce León pic.twitter.com/kvVPGWKLrX — REFORMA (@Reforma) April 25, 2026

‘Varanasi’ Panel Showcases Exclusive BTS Footage

The panel, held at the event’s premier Thunder Stage, was attended by producer S.S. Karthikeya and moderated by ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley. Director S.S. Rajamouli appeared via a pre-recorded video message, expressing his gratitude for the global love RRR received and discussing Mexican influences in his earlier work, Baahubali. The team also showcased exclusive, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of the film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Empty Seats at ‘Varanasi’ Panel – Watch Video

The empty seats saying a louder story here :#Varanasi https://t.co/26SgfdJMqa pic.twitter.com/CyKPSBbUwF — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 25, 2026

Empty Seats Spark Debate

Despite the star power behind the project, images shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram showed significant gaps in the front-row seating. Some viral clips appeared to show attendees walking out or milling around while the video content played. One viral post from an Indian cinema fan handle stated, “This is really Embarrassing. SSR Represented India on a Global Scale and Audience at Mexico Comic Con are not giving deserved importance to Varanasi. The Empty seats conveys everything.” Critics suggested that the film’s heavy lean toward Western markets might be backfiring, while others speculated that the "Rajamouli brand" had not yet achieved the same recognition in Latin America as it has in Japan or the United States.

Fans Say Viral Clips Misleading

In response to the backlash, supporters of the film pushed back by sharing alternative visuals that showed large crowds gathered at the back and sides of the venue, suggesting the situation may have been misrepresented. They highlighted that the panel’s timing coincided with major Hollywood presentations like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which likely impacted attendance. Fans also pointed out that partially empty seats were a common sight across several non-Hollywood panels that day. Additionally, some argued that the movement seen in viral clips was misinterpreted, with attendees simply trying to find their seats or move closer to the stage rather than walking out of the event. ‘Varanasi’: International Schedule of SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film Cancelled Due to Middle East Conflict – Reports.

About ‘Varanasi’

Varanasi is shaping up to be a high-concept sci-fi adventure that blends Indian mythology with history and time travel, offering a unique cinematic experience. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, alongside Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Designed for a global audience, the project is being shot extensively using IMAX cameras to enhance its scale and visual impact. With its ambitious storytelling and star-studded cast, Varanasi is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).