Pooja Batra Shares How Husband Nawab Shah Proposed Her a Year Ago, Posts Mushy Throwback Pics!

Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's lovestory is no less than a fairy tale! The actress found her love in this handsome hunk and they secretly got married a few months ago. Everything happened so quickly and in a hush-hush manner that not much details about their romantic tale is known to the world. Recently, she just gave a throwback sneak-peek to how it all started! She shared the pictures of Nawab proposing her for marriage in the presence of family. Pooja Batra Talks about Her Secret Marriage to Nawab Shah, Says They Had an Arya Samaj Wedding in Delhi.

The Viraasat actress wrote in the caption, "#tbt Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his Family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore. We Miss you."

In the pictures, we can see Pooja blushing as Nawab got down on his knee and held her hand while proposing her. She looked pretty in a simple polka dotted dress while Nawab wore a grey shirt. Here are the pics.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah

In his interview with BT, Nawab revealed about his decision to marry Pooja. He was quoted saying, "When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn’t on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting." Well, that's why they say that some pairs are made in heaven!