Poonam Pandey recently had her happily ever after moment as she tied the knot with her beau Sam Bombay. The actress who got engaged to her man in July took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her wedding ceremony and we are all hearts. Poonam, who's known for her sexy videos and her penchant for setting Instagram on fire was in a serious relationship with Sam since the last couple of years. The couple eventually decided to take the big plunge and got married amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Poonam Pandey and Beau Sam Bombay Get Engaged - Here's Taking a Look at Some of their Happy Pictures.

"Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," captioned Poonam as she shared pictures from her D-day with Sam. Poonam wore a resplendent blue lehenga with pink embroidery for this special occasion and needless to say she looked like million bucks. It was a very private ceremony and the couple had extended the invite to only a handful of guests. Poonam Pandey Denies Being Arrested for Lockdown Violation, Claims She Was On A Movie Marathon At Home When She Heard The News (Watch Video).

Check Out Pictures from their Wedding Ceremony

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay married (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey was never sceptical about her bold image and she's confident in her own skin. Earlier when the actress was asked about her decision to go bold, she had said, "I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different." And well, it definitely worked in her favour.

Here's congratulating the couple on their new beginning.

