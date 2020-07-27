Poonam Pandey is officially taken and her admirers will have a tough time gulping down this huge piece of news. The controversial actress exchanged rings with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay who also made their engagement Instagram official. He took to his social media account to share a picture with her while they both their engagement rings. While he settled for a band, she picked a stunning solitaire instead. Nothing much is known about how he popped her the question or when they actually decided to take the next big step. Poonam Pandey Denies Being Arrested for Lockdown Violation, Claims She Was On A Movie Marathon At Home When She Heard The News (Watch Video).

While Poonam doesn't share much of their pictures together, Sam has a couple of them on his Instagram handle. Earlier he had shared a cute picture with his now-fiancee while wishing her on her birthday. Speaking of which, let's quickly go through some of their happy pictures together. Shashi Tharoor Says He is 'Grateful' to Poonam Pandey For Appreciating His Hindi.

From Their Engagement

View this post on Instagram We finally did it! A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

One of their Adorable Pics

View this post on Instagram A kiss is greater than a rose. A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

His Birthday Post for Her

Another Beautiful Click

View this post on Instagram My #troublemaker ❤️ A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Aug 24, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

An Intimate Moment

View this post on Instagram Love ❤️ A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Earlier when Poonam Pandey was asked if she was sceptical about her image as a controversial queen, she had said, "I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me."

We congratulate Poonam and Sam on this special occasion and here's waiting for their wedding announcement.

