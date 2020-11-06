New Delhi, Nov 6: Sharing an adorable picture of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough, actor Preity Zinta on Friday shared how she celebrated the "longest ever" Karwa Chauth this year. The 45-year-old actor who owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kings XI Punjab said that her Karwa Chauth celebrations began from Dubai and ended in Los Angeles with her husband. IPL 2020: Preity Zinta Undergoes 20th Coronavirus Test, Kings XI Punjab Owner Says ‘I Have Become A COVID-19 Test Queen’ (Watch Video).

She took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her all decked up in traditional attire with heavy jewellery as her husband is kisses her on the cheeks. "Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La," she wrote in the caption. Preity Zinta Gives a Perfect Quarantine Haircut to Hubby Gene Goodenough and Says ‘Its Good Enough’ (Watch Video).

"It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she added.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and others also celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth this year.

