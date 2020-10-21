Preity Zinta, Bollywood actress and owner of Kings XI Punjab, is currently in the UAE to support her team in the ongoing IPL 2020 match. Preity has shared a series of videos and pictures on Instagram, showing the coronavirus test she underwent. The actress has taken her 20th coronavirus test and shared a video of the same. Preity has also shared her experience of how it is living in a bio-bubble. Preity Zinta Undergoes Third COVID-19 Test in Dubai, Results Negative (Watch Video).

The BCCI has provided bio-bubbles, a safe and secure environment, in hotels, training sessions and other areas. It is provided in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection. In this latest video, Preity Zinta can be heard saying, “I have become a COVID test queen. This is like my 20th COVID test.” While sharing the video, she captioned it as, “Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, COVID tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction.” KXIP vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s Record Century and Other Key Points from Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Match.

Preity Zinta Undergoes 20th Coronavirus Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Oct 20, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Preity Zinta has thanked the ‘BCCI, the staff of KXIP and Sofitel Dubai The Palm’ for all the efforts that they have taken to keep each and every person safe amid this coronavirus pandemic. Keep watching this space for more updates!

