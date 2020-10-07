Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan died on Tuesday. He was 45. He was best known for directing movies like Raju Chacha and Blackmail. In the latter, Priyanka Chopra starred alongside Ajay and Suniel Shetty. Having shared the special connection, Priyanka was also left saddened by the demise of the filmmaker. She took to Twitter to share her condolences for the family and friends. She's one of the few members of the film fraternity who shared their thoughts about his demise. Abhishek Bachchan, Shekhar Kapur, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor, Himansh Kohli were a few others who condoled the death of Anil Devgan. Ajay Devgn's Brother Anil Devgan Dies, Actor Says 'His Untimely Demise Has Left Our Family Heartbroken'.

Priyanka wrote, "RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being.My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family."

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Tweet Here:

RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family. 🙏@ajaydevgn @itsKajolD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 6, 2020

See Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

The cause of Anil's death has not been revealed by his family yet, but reports suggest he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The details of his last rites have also not been made public. As said by Ajay, there will be no prayer meeting for the departed.

Anil began his career with the film Raju Chacha, which was as ambitious as it was entertaining. It was loved by the kids. It doesn't matter if it could win over adults or not. He was also the creative director on movies like Shivaay and Son of Sardar. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

