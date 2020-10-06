Ajay Devgn's brother filmmaker Anil Devgan has died. Ajay took his social media paged to share the saddening news with his wellwishers and followers. Ajay wrote, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet." Anil was 45. The cause of his death has not been shared with the media yet. But some reports suggest that he died of a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers with the grieving family.

Anil has made movies like Raju Chacha, Blackmail with Ajay. Raju Chacha has earned cult status, especially among the younger generation. Anil was also a creative director on Shivaay and Son of Sardar.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Here:

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Boney Kapoor Wrote:

My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 6, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan Tweeted:

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 6, 2020

In May 2019, Ajay lost his father Veeru Devgan.

