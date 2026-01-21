Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Shahjahanpur, January 21: The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against a man from Gujarat for allegedly blackmailing a woman using AI-generated deepfake videos. The accused, identified as Bhavin Parmar, a resident of Ahmedabad, is facing charges after allegedly threatening to circulate manipulated content of a woman he befriended on social media.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the victim, a resident of a township under the Ramchandra Mission police station area, first connected with Parmar after accepting his friend request on Instagram. The two eventually exchanged mobile numbers and began communicating regularly. Officials stated that during this period, Parmar allegedly took screenshots of the woman’s visuals from her social media and used artificial intelligence to generate "objectionable and obscene" videos. Karimnagar Couple Honey Trap Case: How Lalitha and Her Husband Ran Sextortion Racket, Trapping Over 100 Men With Obscene Videos.

The situation escalated when Parmar allegedly contacted the woman’s relatives via phone, demanding they arrange a conversation with her or pay him, under the threat of making the fabricated videos viral. When these demands were not met, the accused reportedly began sending the AI-generated clips to the victim's family members to intimidate her.

"The accused took advantage of the victim's digital presence to create content that appeared real but was entirely synthetic," a police official said. "A case under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged." Is the 'Crocodile Spotted at Gateway of India' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

The Shahjahanpur police have deployed a specialized cyber team to track Parmar’s digital footprint and coordinate with Gujarat authorities for his apprehension. This case highlights a rising wave of AI-assisted "sextortion" in India, where perpetrators use generative tools to bypass traditional consent, necessitating greater caution when sharing personal media on public platforms.

How AI Deepfakes Are Created for Blackmail

Understanding the mechanics of these crimes can help in early detection:

Face Swapping: AI tools are used to map a victim's face onto an existing video of another person.

Voice Cloning: Short clips of a victim's voice can be used to generate entire conversations.

Metadata Manipulation: Perpetrators often scrub digital traces to make the source of the fake media harder to track.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).