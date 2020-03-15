Priyanka Chopra Snuggles With a Cute German Shephard And Says Hugs Make Staying Home Better (See Pics)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, an avid social media user expressed her happiness of spending quality time with her German shepherd on Sunday. Sharing pictures along with a caption, she wrote, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames." Coronavirus Outbreak: Priyanka Chopra Issues Advisory to her Fans by Emphasizing on the Importance of 'Namaste'.

In pictures, the 37-year-old actor is seen hugging her dog and made sure to spend her precious time out of her busy schedule. Scores of fans poured in their compliments for Priyanka's expression of her love towards her pet. Nick Jonas’ First Holi Was Extremely Special and Fun-Filled! Check ou the Pic That Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and will be next seen in several projects such as 'The Matrix 4', 'The White Tiger' and 'We can be Heroes'.