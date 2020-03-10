Nick Jonas’ First Holi Was Extremely Special and Fun-Filled! Checkout the Pic That Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in December 2018, and as a married couple, this was the first time that they celebrated Holi. The lovely couple had arrived in Mumbai days before this auspicious occasion. They attended the Holi 2020 bash hosted by the Ambanis, and in fact Nick had even shared a glimpse from the event. He and his lovely wife drenched in colours seemed to have had loads of fun with the B-town pals. Post that, Priyanka and Nick also took a weekend getaway to Pune and celebrated the festival of colours even there as well. Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Happy Moments To Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Mush, All Inside Videos From Isha Ambani's Bash.

Seeing the pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas that are doing rounds on social media platforms, it is clear that these two have had great fun. And since it was Nick’s first Holi, it was extremely special for him as well. Priyanka has shared a pic on Instagram, in which she and her hubby dearest are seen covered in vibrant hues. While sharing the pic, Priyanka captioned it as, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Head Back to the US after Holi 2020 Bash! (View Pics).

Nick Jonas’ First Holi

The Lovely Duo

Aren’t those pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas amazing? For the unversed, the couple has returned to the US post all the fun-filled Holi celebrations. Fans of Nickyanka (Nick + Priyanka) were undoubtedly delighted to see them in the city. Here’s wishing everyone tons of love and joy on this Holi!