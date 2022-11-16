Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's next movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, will have its premiere at the Jemaa El Fna Square at Marrakesh International Film Festival 19th edition on Friday, November 18. The film shall be screened along with other spectacular films by stalwarts like Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Schrader and James Gray. IFFI 2022 in Goa: State CM Pramod Sawant Reviews Preparations for Premier Film Festival.

Reacting to it, Anurag said, "I am thrilled to present the world premiere of my film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' at the Square, at the Marrakech Film Festival. The film is a labour of love, and it's been fun putting it together with amazing collaborations from Amit Trivedi and our lyricist Shellee and the colourful palette of my DoP Sylvester Fonseca and our production designer Shazia and the whole team, especially the energy of its young leads." Ranveer Singh To Be Honoured at Marrakesh International Film Festival; To Hold Acting Masterclass in Presence of Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton.

The story of the film has taken shape over the years with Anurag's conversations with his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap and the GenZ, and to realise how set beliefs and conditioning affect them. "To realise that we are migrants to the world today that they are a native to. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it's starting with this film", Anurag added.

This will be Anurag's second musical love story after his 2018 Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan, who otherwise is known for his dark and intense storytelling with films like Black Friday, Paanch' and Gangs of Wasseypur. The film, which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta, has been produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films and will release in India in January 2023.

