Pyar Karona Song: Salman Khan Raps His Way Through His First Single On His YouTube Channel and It Is The Only Good Thing About the Track (Watch Video)

Salman Khan in Pyar Karona (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Salman Khan is at his Panvel farmhouse during this lockdown with a bunch of friends and family along with him. He keeps us updated every now and then on what he is doing there. So he is either indulging in horse-riding and feeding them or requesting people to stay indoors or video bombing his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur's live chat. But if you think that's all he is doing locked up in his swanky farmhouse, you are wrong. We saw the teaser of his first independent single Pyar Karona yesterday on his newly launched Youtube channel and now we have the whole song. While the melody is pretty ordinary, it's Salman Khan's rap that keeps the proceedings interesting. COVID-19 Awareness: Salman Khan Reprimands Fans For Not Self-Isolating Themselves (Watch Video)

The song has been written by Salman and composed by Sajid-Wajid. This attempt by the actor is a message to everyone who is violating the lockdown rules and venturing out. The lockdown is to save you, people, even if it is inconvenient. Listen to Salman...

Check out Salman Khan's song Pyar Karona here...

We wonder what else his Youtube channel will talk about. Will he be uploading some cooking videos? Given the fact that he likes to be fit, it could be his workout videos too. What do you think?