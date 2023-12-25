Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave an adorable gift to their fans on the occasion of Christmas, by posing with their little bundle of joy- their baby daughter Raha, for the very first time. At the Kapoor family get together for the Christmas brunch, Alia and Ranbir posed for the lenses with Raha, leaving the fans in awe of the cuteness of their baby girl. No doubt, Raha looks like a mini version of Alia, with pretty blue eyes, but we also get strong hints of her grandfather and late actor Rishi Kapoor in her face. Raha Kapoor Face Revealed in New Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Step Out With Daughter To Greet Paparazzi on Christmas.

The kid was dressed up in a white Christmas sweater and a pastel pink coloured tulle skirt. Her outfit was completed with red bellies and white socks. Her hair was tied in two small ponytails. Before bringing his daughter in front of the cameras, we can see Ranbir talking to paparazzi and saying, “acha bhailog.. ham log Raha ko photo ke liye la rahe hain to jyada chillana mat.” Ranbir was dressed up in a black tee shirt, matching pants and black denim jacket, while Alia looked beautiful in a floral red and black short dress, with bell sleeves. She completed the look with red heels and a Christmas headband. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Daughter Raha’s Face to the World As They Arrive for the Kapoor Christmas Brunch (Watch Video).

Raha Kapoor's First Public Appearance:

Adorable Raha Kapoor:

As the video of Raha goes viral, fans wrote, "complete Kapoor in features", "Khandaani blue eyes". One user wrote,"baby Kareena Kapoor", another said, "looks like her granddad".

Netizens Comment on Raha's Face Reveal:

The others who attended the Christmas bash of the Kapoor family were The Archies actor Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Ranbir’s cousin sister Karisma Kapoor arrived for the gathering in a floral long dress, along with her daughter and son. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha.

