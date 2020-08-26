Actor Randeep Hooda, who will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has undergone major surgery, as per reports in Times of India. A source close to the actor told the portal, "the actor got hospitalized early in the morning today. He has undergone major surgery. He was even tested for COVID-19." Randeep was photographed outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning where he got himself admitted prior to his surgery. Randeep Hooda Cleans up a Mumbai Beach After Heavy Rainfall (See Pics).

It is being reported that he was operated upon after undergoing a COVID-19 test, results of which are awaited. Deets of why Randeep had to be operated are yet to be revealed. Randeep Hooda Birthday Special: Dapper Outings by the Actor That Guys Can Take Cues From (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

On the work front, Randeep's last release was the Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film Extraction where his performance received many applauses. The actor, who also recently turned a year older, was in the news for having taken part in a beach clean up as well. While details of Randeep's condition are awaited, here's wishing him a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).