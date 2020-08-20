Randeep Hooda, the actor known for his brilliant performances on the silver screen celebrates his birthday on August 20. While he is always being hailed for his terrific performances and his past releases are a testament to it, we aren't going to discuss his usual glory today. Instead, we'd like to highlight his dapper outings for a change and hope this would prompt him to step out more often. Randeep's always had a dashing wardrobe and his choices are always in sync with his smart persona. His red carpet appearances are always so charming if nothing else. Randeep Hooda Joins BMC and Mumbai Police to Clean Up Versova Police Station, Asks Fans to 'Do The Needful For Nation or Planet' in an Inspiring Post!

Randeep's enigmatic persona gets perfectly complemented through his tuxedos. His sharp dressing style is often discussed amongst his admirers and we often find ourselves gushing about what he wears and how he likes to present himself. There are days when the Highway actor decides to ditch his formal wardrobe and settle for something more casual instead. But hey, that looks equally smart on him. From enjoying a proper bow-tie event to going easy in a simple t-shirt and jeans, Randeep can effortlessly nail any style that you may like to offer him. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Knife Fight Sequence In Russo Brothers' Next Was Tough and This BTS Video Will Prove It.

Wait, why are we even discussing this when we can have a look at some of his uber-cool appearances instead?

Randeep's extremely busy in his professional life these days. The actor's next big release is Salman Khan's Radhe where he's roped in to play the prime antagonist. The movie is a remake of a Korean movie, Outlaws and it would also mark his third collaboration with Khan after Kick and Sultan. The actor was last seen in Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal where his role was appreciated and even tagged as the only good thing about that movie.

