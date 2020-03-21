Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Adira, Says ‘She’s So Mature’

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress, Rani Mukerji is a force to reckon with. Being a part of the industry for several decades, the babe turns a year older on March 21, 2020. She has been a ray of hope for many heroines out there who wants to work even after marriage and motherhood and be relevant. Be it Mardaani, Hichki or Mardaani 2, Mukerji has given hits after hits and seems like there's no stopping to her success. On the occasion of her birthday today, the actress got candid about her daughter with Pinkvilla and shared a lot of inside scoops. Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: A Sabyasachi Muse; Their Bong Connection Working Like Magic, One Resplendent Ensemble at a Time!

For the unaware, Rani and Aditya Chopra have been trying to give their child a non-glamorous childhood minus the paparazzi culture which sets them apart from the rest of the stars. However, Rani like never before has spilt beans about her daughter on how she is growing up fast and recognises her on TV and film posters. She said, "She has noticed me and recognized me. She reacts and says, 'Mumma'. She gets very wide-eyed when I get ready for my shoot. She likes to give me my clothes and then she will say Bye, All the best to me when I'm leaving. We travel together and she now knows people like to take pictures with me. So she's understood that slowly."

On being asked if Adira understands her profession. To which Rani replied, "Yes, she understands I'm an actor. She's growing up so of course, now I can do more films. She's very supportive and at her age, she's so mature. She's just four and I'm blessed to have a childlike her. She understands now that I'm going for shooting and it breaks my heart now, every time I leave her knowing she would miss me, but she's very independent as a child. She gets that from her father." Rani Mukerji on Married Actresses Being Stereotyped: ‘Let the Work Do the Talking’

Must say, Rani and Aditya's four-year-old daughter is turning out to be quite a brainy kiddo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani will be next seen on the celluloid in part two of her hit film Bunty Aur Babli. Apart from her, the latest one also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Stay tuned!