Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: A Sabyasachi Muse; Their Bong Connection Working Like Magic, One Resplendent Ensemble at a Time!

Rani Mukerji x Sabyasachi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rani Mukerji! While her cinematic range and presence were always unquestionable, she had a salient demeanor about her that always indicated that she was distinct. As one of the highest-paid actresses of the 2000s, she garnered several accolades. Not the one to be typecast into regular off-the-mill glamorous roles Rani made a significant departure from screen portrayals of Indian women. Rani Mukerji turns 42 today. Stamping indelibly on the archives of celluloid with her one-of-a-kind spunk, chutzpah, and exemplary performances, she also happens to be the original muse of feted fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Together, the duo has given us quite a bounty of styles that are aesthetically pleasing, effortlessly put together and elegant.

Ahead, we have rounded out the styles from the recent times as an ode to our light-eyed diva turning a year older! Rani Mukerji on Married Actresses Being Stereotyped: ‘Let the Work Do the Talking’

A green-toned floral saree with a delicately embroidered shimmery blouse was complimented with jewelry and a delicate purse from Sabyasachi. Dewy glam and a chic hairdo completed her look.

An embroidered ivory-toned saree was complimented with a multi-layered pearl necklace, subtle glam with dramatic eyes and a chic hairdo.

A dark floral ensemble by Sabyasachi was teamed with a pair of Kolhapuri heels and a dupatta. A half updo and minimal makeup rounded out her look.

The light-eyed beauty was seen in yet another stunning jewelry by the feted designer with subtle glam.

A hand-embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga was teamed with a mang tika, an updo and subtle glam. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh Are All Smiles As They Wrap Abu Dhabi Schedule.

A hand-embellished zardozi lehenga was complimented by sleek hair, subtle glam and minimal jewelry.

Rani radiated a glow wearing a black matka kurta and ghagra featuring tilla ka kaam handpainted patchwork borders and a chiffon dupatta embroidered with badla work. Statement earrings, side-swept hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Giving those innately tantalizing Sabyasachi creations a new lease of life, Rani Mukerji is an absolute delight in these ensembles. Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a fabulous birthday!