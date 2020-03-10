Ranveer Singh Comments on Deepika Padukone's Monokini Picture, 'Baby Reham Karo Yaar'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If your boyfriend or husband is not commenting on your pictures the way Ranveer Singh spams Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts, then what is even the point? Deepika has been posting pictures from her Elle photo shoot on Instagram. For some, this might be way too much beauty to handle. By some, we mean her husband. Ranveer wrote under one of the pictures, "Baby reham karo yaar". Well, that comment totally reminds us of the hit Badshah number, Mercy. Deepika Padukone Throws Some Monochrome Magic As She Wears a Sultry Monokini For Elle India (View Pics).

Before this, Ranveer had left a 'delicious' comment under Deepika's Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot. Before this, Deepika had shared a childhood pic with the caption saying that she is forever hungry. ""I can vouch for that! Nothing's changed," Ranveer had commented. Deepika Padukone 'Daddie Comment' With a Baby Emoji During Ranveer Singh's Instagram Live Session Ignites Pregnancy Rumours.

Get ready to witness more of this PDA. Because the two actors will soon start promoting their upcoming film, 83. In the sports film, Ranveer plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife, Romi Bhatia. The movie will tell the story of how the Indian cricket team won the world cup in 1983. Deepika has a small role in the film and has also co-produced it. This will be the fourth time the two actors will be paired opposite each other. Fifth, if you count Ranveer's cameo in Finding Fanny.