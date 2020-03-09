Deepika Padukone Throws Some Monochrome Magic As She Wears a Sultry Monokini For Elle India (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram-Elle India)

Deepika Padukone is making her fans on Instagram go drooling over her. The Bollywood actress posted a new bunch of pictures from her photo-shoot for Elle India Magazine's March 2020 issue. Earlier, she shared the wild and carefree themed snaps from the series. Now, it is time for some monochrome magic. The stunner posted sultry black and white pictures and one flaunting her blue monokini from the same shoot. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics).

The 34-year-old actress wore a blue monokini with side cuts looking extremely hot. She struts on a beach with a scarf tied to her hand. Her short hairdo is styled into the perfect messy beach waves. Make up is subtle with cheeks highlighted, nude lips and bronze eye shadow. This one is definitely one of the sexist magazine shoots that DP has done till date. Check out the snaps below.

Deepika Flaunts a Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

DP in Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 8, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT

On the work front, she will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports film, namely '83. She presents this Ranveer Singh starrer as a producer and will play the role of former captain of Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. Apart from this flick, she also will be seen in the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film, The Intern. She is seen along with Rishi Kapoor in this film. Coming back to her gorgeous and fashionable pictures on the social media platforms, fans can never get enough of them! Hope there are more beautiful pictures from this series are yet to arrive! Stay tuned.