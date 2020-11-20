Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was the first Bollywood movie to hit the screens after a long gap of eight months. While the response received from the audiences was lukewarm, it's still a good trend to witness as per many trade analysts. There are chances that the movie will soon inspire other makers to lock in other release dates for their pending releases. Ranveer Singh's '83 and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi could be among the major releases that will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2021. Sooryavanshi Plot LEAKED! Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Set in the 90s to Have a Sequel?

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, '83 and Sooryavanshi are slated to hit the big screens before March 2021. However, their makers are yet to announce their new release dates officially. If all goes well, they may pick holiday weekends for an added advantage. Considering the movies are mounted on big budgets, chances of him having an OTT premiere was always very bleak and now with theatres finally reopening, the makers will wait for a month or so before announcing new release dates of their big projects. Ranveer Singh's Resemblance to Kapil Dev's Natraj Shot For 83 The Film Inspires Funny Memes and Jokes.

ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet. pic.twitter.com/EUPLSscPKA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2020

"ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet," tweeted Taran Adarsh while announcing this major update. Hopefully, a formal announcement will follow very soon.

