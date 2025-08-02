Mumbai, August 2: Gauri Khan is all proud as her three absolute favourites - Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar bagged the National Award. While SRK was honored with the 'Best Actor' title for his movie "Jawan", Rani was honored as the 'Best Actress' for her portrayal in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway".

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also won the National Awards for the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment'. "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts... When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!," she congratulated them. Shah Rukh Khan’s 1st Reaction After National Award Win: ‘Jawan’ Star Appears With Injured Arm, Shares Emotional Message With Fans Following Historic Success (Watch Video).

Gauri took to her Instagram handle and dropped a love-filled selfie with her husband and Rani. This was followed by a photo of KJo and Rani. Reacting to the post, actress Ananya Panday and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. "Congratulations!! G.. celebrations", former actress Namrata Shirodkar wrote in the comment section. National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First Ever Best Actor Award for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant Massey for ‘12th Fail' (Watch Video).

Gauri Khan Celebrates SRK, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar National Award Win

Elated about his first National Award win, SRK dropped a video on social media, saying, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

