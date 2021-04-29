April 29, 2021, marks a year when Bollywood lost Irrfan Khan. The brilliant star died, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Even though the actor is no more with us, his legacy will stay forever. He had the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, that none in the industry ever possessed. Over the years, Irrfan starred in a variety of films, portraying easy too difficult roles and proved, that he was born to entertain. However, he always used to keep his personal life private. On Irrfan Khan’s First Death Anniversary, Son Babil Khan Shares Some Unknown Anecdotes and Beautiful Memories of His Baba.

But thanks to his son, Babil Khan, we finally got a sneak peek into the late actor's life. Babil mostly shares unknown anecdotes and beautiful pictures from Irrfan's life on his Instagram which fans love. And so on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Irrfan Khan today, let us take a look at some of his private moments with his wife and son. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Last Film The Song Of Scorpions To Release In Theatres In 2021!

Irrfan With His Wife Sutapa Sikdar

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Golden Memories

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The Late Actor With Wife During Their National School of Drama Days

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

One With Pet Dog

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan Having A Sound Sleep in His Son's Company

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Pure Love

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan in Talks With Angrezi Medium Filmmaker Homi Adajania

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Late actor Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions is supposedly to release in 2021. Meanwhile, talking about his son, Babil, the young lad is all set for his acting debut with Netflix film, Qala. The movie stars Tripti Dimri opposite him and is backed by Anushka Sharma's production house.

