Noted Tamil director and cinematographer, KV Anand passed away on Friday (April 30) morning in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest. He was 54. FYI, the deceased started his career as a photo journalist. As soon as this sad news broke online, celebs from the South Indian fraternity started to mourn the loss. KV Anand has also helmed film like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan. Check out how celebs reacted to the news below.

Allu Arjun 

LM Kaushik

Aathmika

Gautham Karthik

Priyadarshan 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)