Noted Tamil director and cinematographer, KV Anand passed away on Friday (April 30) morning in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest. He was 54. FYI, the deceased started his career as a photo journalist. As soon as this sad news broke online, celebs from the South Indian fraternity started to mourn the loss. KV Anand has also helmed film like Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan. Check out how celebs reacted to the news below.

Allu Arjun

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family . Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

LM Kaushik

#Maattrraan's conjoined twins Akilan-Vimalan, Rettai Kadhire song, the emotional interval block theme park fight, Yaaro Yaaro song - many memorable sequences from #KVAnand, an ambitious filmmaker who strived to present something new to us time & again! #RIPKVAnand pic.twitter.com/SDmBZItGKw — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 30, 2021

Aathmika

Deeply shocking!!! RIP KV Anand sir 💔 Prayers to his family pic.twitter.com/m4WPRdQMEb — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) April 30, 2021

Gautham Karthik

We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/kx6re0jpv7 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 30, 2021

Priyadarshan

Shocked and Saddened to hear the loss of dear K V Anand. Heartfelt condolences #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/sWGVvBnW26 — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) April 30, 2021

