Trouble seems to have knocked actor Sachiin Joshi's doors again as he has been accused of duping his partner of a certain amount of money. An FIR against him has been filed for non-payment of funds which he owns to Mumbai resident Parag Sanghvi as a royalty of Koregaon Park. Sanghvi has filed a complaint against Sachiin at the Chatuhshrungi police station alleging a non-payment of a sum amounting to 58 crores. COVID-19 Pandemic: Dubai Stuck Sachiin Joshi Is Helping Policemen and BMC Workers in India with Food Supplies, Here’s How!

Based on Parag's complaint, Chatuhshrungi police have booked Joshi for the felony. According to the reports, Parag and Sachiin had entered into a contract a few years back. As per the contract, Joshi along with his partners at Viiking Media And Entertainment Private Limited company were supposed to pay a royalty for the franchise of Playboy Beer Garden at Baner and Koregaon Park. However, the actor has not made the payment for the same since 2016 which is amounted to 58 crores.

Action on Sanghvi complaint was taken immediately by Pune police. Parag's complaint is now being investigated principally by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Pune Police. After joining certain dots and collecting some evidence, an FIR has been registered against the actor. Sachiin is yet to react to these allegations. Sachiin Joshi Lashes Out at Fake News About His Arrest, Warns Publishers of Legal Action.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Sachiin Joshi has come in the limelight for something like this. Back in May 2020, Sachiin Joshi's company Viiking Media And Entertainment Private Limited company had also been accused of non-payment of salaries by 30 former employees. According to former employees, Viiking Ventures, of which Joshi is the chairman, and its digital media wing, Think Tank, withheld salaries from as early as March 2019. Sachiin Joshi was also arrested or the ongoing drug scandal in Tollywood in October 2020.

