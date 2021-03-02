The poster of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina was released today which has the title of the film shaped like a shuttlecock. While it might seem like a very tastefully designed poster, Twitterati found a flaw in it that might leave the makers red-faced. Some of the fans mentioned that a badminton serve doesn't happen from the top but from below. Many even quipped wondering if the poster was made by a Tennis fan. Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Resumes Badminton Training After Her Neck Injury, Says ‘I’m Back to Full Fitness’

It's quite funny how filmmakers disregard or underestimate the wit and intelligence of the cinema-going audience. Twitterati is not letting it slide. Check out their reactions here...

Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2021

When basics are never taken into account

It's a very basic thing. I wonder if Saina was shown the poster or not — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2021

Tennis vs Badminton

Its look like Tennis surf 🤣🤣🤣 — Marco Reus (@MarcoRe98142414) March 2, 2021

Bahut naainsafi hai...

Poster bhut galat h....ye tennis ki serve ka pose h naki badminton ka......poor reaserch by movie team — Raghav khanna (@Raghavk92513204) March 2, 2021

Saina Nehwal's biopic was initially announced with Shraddha Kapoor who had even trained for the role. But later Parineeti Chopra replaced her. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and will release on March 26.

