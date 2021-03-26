Parineeti Chopra-starrrer Saina has finally released in theatres today (March 26). Helmed by Amol Gupte, the flick sees the actress playing the role of Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. It's a biopic on the athlete and shows her lives ups and downs on the celluloid. With intriguing posters and trailer, the makers have already made fan curious about the movie and so will this be Pari's best performance until now? Well, going by the reviews, yes Parineeti Chopra does shine in and as Saina. Kaadan Review: Rana Daggubati's Performance Gets Unanimously Hailed While The Film Disappoints Critics.

Just in case, you are the one who wants to go and watch the movie in theatres, but are dicey about the same Worry not, as we have compiled all the early reviews of the film, to get an idea about it. And must say, Parineeti is being admired by the critics. Check out the review below. Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra As Saina Nehwal Owns Each Frame as the Badminton Champ (Watch Video).

Times of India: Amole Gupte always had a tough task at hand as Saina’s life has been sober, relatively uncontroversial and transparent. The fact that she is an active sportsperson only adds to the expectations. Her road to world domination wasn’t outrageously wobbly. She has ultra-supportive parents, a loving sister, a great set of friends and a husband (Parupalli Kashyap) that doubles up as her cheerleader.

Koimoi: Parineeti Chopra is on fire. After The Girl on the Train & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, this is yet another excellent performance by her. She seems to have done a lot of homework before getting into the character of Saina. From learning the badminton skills to knowing about the human that the champion is, it was a lot to grasp and implement for Pari and she has done it all with aplomb.

Mid-day: One cannot help but root for Saina (both the film and the character) as she climbs one step after another. By the end, one is likely to cheer and clap, more for Nehwal than Chopra, because, unlike the film, nobody knew what would happen in her life next, not even the shuttlecock and the badminton racquet.

Glamsham: Saina is not the best biopic in the world. It’s flawed like we all humans are. But the movie left an overwhelming impression of empowerment, joy and made me emotional. In a country where cricket is worshipped, cricketers are God, a girl from Haryana (the place that unfortunately has a bad name for its chauvinist mindset and treatment towards women/girl child) becomes the World No. 1, by holding that racket like a talwar (sword).

Pinkvilla: Parineeti Chopra does well to slip into the titular role. The efforts she has put in to prep for the character are visible, and despite being inconsistent with diction and dialogue delivery at a certain place, all in all, she has delivered an earnest performance. Manav Kaul as her badminton coach manages to leave a mark, though his character could have been written better.

Apart from Parineeti, the movie also sees other actors namely Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand (Coach), and Eshan Naqvi as Parupalli Kashyap (husband). The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. Stay tuned!

