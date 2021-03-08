The official trailer of Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina is out on International Women's Day and Parineeti Chopra fits in perfectly in the shoes of the ace badminton star so well. The trailer beautifully showcases the journey of how a young girl from Haryana goes on to become the world's no 1 badminton player in the world with hard work and determination. Saina also stars Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik, Ankur Vikal and Shubrajyoti Bharat in supporting roles. It is slated to release on March 26.

Check Out the Official Trailer of Parineeti Chopra Starrer Saina:

