Salman Khan Launches Being Haangryy Food Trucks to Provide Food Items to the Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 

Coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be one of the biggest challenges that countries across the globe are facing. The needy and homeless are suffering more than ever amid this pandemic due lack of resources and the current shutdown situation. Celebrities are making sure to do their bit by helping out charities who work for the welfare of those in need. Actor Salman Khan who is known for his philanthropic work with his NGO Being Human recently launched a food truck called ‘Being Haangryy’ which has been ensuring that the homeless and needy get proper meals. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Song Not To be Shot in Azerbaijan Due To Coronavirus Scare?

While Salman did not take to social media to share the work that his NGO has been doing, a fan account of the star shared a video showing how the Being Haangryy food truck was helping to provide meals to those who haven't got the resources for it. In the video, we see the NGO staff handing out food parcels to those needy. Not just the fan account, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal also took to Twitter to thank Salman for his NGO's work. He wrote, "Thank you

@Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy." Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai - Salman Khan's Manager Refutes Rumours of Demanding Rs 250 Crore For the Film's Release on OTT Platform.

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

Apart from this food truck, Salman has also provided financial aid to 25,000 workers of the film industry hit by the lockdown. He has also been sponsoring ration for the families of daily wage workers. It is certainly inspiring to see celebrities step up and help out amid such a crisis.