The title of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj has been changed the film is now called Samrat Prithviraj, according to a letter issued by Yash Raj Films. The letter has been sent to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The move comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Shree Rajput Karni Sena, through Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra. Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s Period Drama Gets a New Title.

The letter reads: "We, Yash Raj Films Private Limited, have been one of the leading production houses and distribution companies since its inception in the 1970s and continue to grow as one of India's largest film studios. We have produced some of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema and have goodwill from over 50 years in the entertainment industry."

"We are committed to constantly creating and producing content for enjoyment of all audiences." "The letter further read: "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. Prithviraj Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Shines in the Role of Legendary Warrior; Manushi Chhillar Is Unmissable in This Epic Tale (Watch Video).

"In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film." "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to Samrat Prithviraj.

"We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film."

