Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Came Across as 'Shady' at Airports In The US

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has always been the outspoken girl who hardly minces any word while narrating her experiences. Her every interview turns out to be a revelation for her fans. In the recent one, she revealed how she came across as 'shady' to the airport authorities in the US. This was due to her pre-weight loss and post-weight loss photographs and her surname 'Sultan'. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Sara Ali Khan Looks Exquisite As She Walks the Ramp for Designer Duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (View Pics).

In the candid chat with comedy group East India Company Vs Bollywood, she spoke about her weight loss journey. While narrating funny reactions, she spoke about her experiences at US and during her stint in Columbia University (New York).

She said, "You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America. My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine. I don’t want to say more, I want to go back to New York."

Sara was here to promote her recently released film, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also stars Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma in the lead. The movie received warm response from the critics and left fans divided. Coming back to the Sara's revelation, the girl sure has a humorous streak in her!