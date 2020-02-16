Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Sara Ali Khan Looks Exquisite As She Walks the Ramp for Designer Duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (View Pics)

Sara Ali Khan At Lakme Fashion Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan is not only one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood, but she is also a style icon for many young girls. Her style statements have always grabbed fashion polices’ attention. Be it for the film promotions, casual outings or any special event, this gorgeous 24-year-old has been the muse of many leading fashion designers. We have seen many celebs walking the runway for fashion designers at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. On February 15, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and she looked exquisite. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta Charm With Their Funky Looks on the Runway.

Lakme Fashion Week is India’s grand fashion festival, where you’ll get to see some chic collection presented by the designers of the country. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla presented their latest collection at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour. Sara Ali Khan donned a beautiful, heavily embellished maroon coloured lehenga teamed with blouse that had big ruffle sleeves. She wore heavy jewelry, opted for a perfectly pulled back hairstyle, and completed her look with minimal makeup. In another outfit, Sara was seen in a deep pink coloured lehenga and blouse with the dupatta pinned on her head. This time she went for a no jewelry look, and yet she looked royal. Take a look at the pics below. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Brings Down the Curtain for Pankaj & Nidhi Show.

#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/Djsuvt6TJd — is (@kartikisara) February 15, 2020

#SaraAliKhan closing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's show like a boss babe! pic.twitter.com/sP4er0JfWx — HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) February 15, 2020

The finale of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 is all set to take place today, February 16. Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal would be displaying his collection and Kareena Kapoor Khan would reportedly be walking the ramp for him. We just cannot wait to see Bebo hitting the ramp!