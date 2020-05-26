Sara Ali Khan Shares Montage of Her Travel Moments In Her Instagram's Lockdown Edition (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amidst lockdown, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India. In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat. Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures amongst various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey. Karan Johar Gets Warm Birthday Wishes From Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor And Others (See Pics)

Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a 'namaste', she captioned the video: "Episode 1: Bharat 'State' of Mind." On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Sanon Give a Millennial Spin to the Festive Sharara!

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Showcasing Her Travel Moments

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.