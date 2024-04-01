Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan, was recently spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actress was seen distributing food packets to the poor sitting on the pavements of the road. Sara, dressed in an orange T-shirt and black trousers, was then seen scolding paparazzi at the scene for taking pictures of her in her moment of 'charity', before she drove away in her car looking miffed. Sara Ali Khan Distributes Food to Poor During Ramadan, Requests Privacy As She Asks Paps Not to Click (Watch Video).

While this looks like a lovely, generous act from Sara, unfortunately for her, the whole scene - the food distribution to the poor and the scolding of paps - is giving us a major deja vu feeling. It reminds us of a scene from a Malayalam film called Mohan Kumar Fans.

The 2021 Malayalam film was directed by Jis Joy and starred Kunchacko Boban in the lead. Vinay Forrt, known for his role in the highly acclaimed Aattam, played a comical character: a popular Malayalam actor named Kripesh, who later rechristens himself as 'Aghosh Menon'. In a scene in the film, 'Aghosh Menon' tries to portray himself as charitable to whip some positive PR for himself. Mohan Kumar Fans Movie Review: Siddique and Kunchacko Boban’s Feel-Good Entertainer Only Works in Bits and Parts.

So he drives to a busy junction in the city, gets out of his car in a burkha so people don't 'recognise' him, and takes food packets, which he serves to the destitute sitting on the roadside. However, when some fans, who were planted by him to take his pictures, started clicking him in the act, he got 'angry' at them and went on a rant about how they were interfering with his charity. Of course, the video goes viral, with media channels praising him.

Watch the Scene Below:

Of course, Sara's act of charity can be seen as genuine, but can you blame us for drawing parallels with 'Aghosh Menon'? It has even made it to Reddit pages.

So what do you think, dear readers? Is Sara Ali Khan's video a genuine moment of the actress caught in a heartfelt act of charity? Or is it a PR drive gone wrong? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

