Karan Johar Gets Warm Birthday Wishes From Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor And Others (See Pics)

Karan Johar Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Popular filmmaker and Dharma Productions head-honcho Karan Johar is celebrating his birthday today. Unfortunately due to the lockdown, his birthday cannot be extra this time. But Bollywood went pretty extra while wishing KJO on social media. Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Johar's Student of the Year, called him her father. Anil Kapoor shared a funny video clip while wishing the filmmaker. Karan and Anil have teamed up for Takht, that should go on floors after the lockdown. Karan's BFF Kajol also had kind words to say about him. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 9 Facts About The Director Which We Bet You Had No Clue About.

While wishing the filmmaker, Neha Dhupia said that he is one of the most special people in her life. When did these two become such great friends? We would love to know the story behind their camaraderie. Kartik Aaryan wished him Eid Mubarak. Funny. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback pic. SOTY stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also shared wishes. Karan Johar Birthday Special: The ABCs of His Debonair, Eclectic and Flamboyant Avalanche of a Fashion Arsenal!

Check Out The Wishes Here:

Here Is One From Kartik Aaryan

Karan Miyan Eid Mubarak 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6VRbsj0tK1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 25, 2020

Alia Bhatt

Maniesh Paul

Juhi Chawla

Kaaarraaannnn ...!!! Happy Haapppyyy Hhaappppyyy Bbirthddaayyy ...!!! and it is Eid as well ..!!! What an amazing day to be celebrating your birthday ..!!!!God bless ....!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️😇😇😇😇😇🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩@karanjohar pic.twitter.com/fsIu6nvujR — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 25, 2020

Kubbra Sait

Happiest birthday @karanjohar you are oh so fine, just like Chocolate Block my favourite wine. PS: loving your new hair do (nothin’) Have a blessed day. Big love. ❤️ — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 25, 2020

Anil Kapoor

Mere bhai, mere dost, mere buzurg...Tumhari umra ka lihaaza karte hue I will refrain from pulling your leg (today)! Happy Birthday @karanjohar!! If anyone can turn sadness into joy, it's you. So here's hoping you can work your magic on 2020, for your sake and ours! 🙏🏼😜 pic.twitter.com/iQRquYnlVc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2020

Neha Dhupia

#happybirthday to one of the most special people in my life ... @karanjohar you are rare as you are precious 🌟 !!! There is just no one , absolutely no one like you ❤️.... And yes I agree with @apoorvamehta18 we must declare this as HAPPY @karanjohar DAY to all of us 😍 pic.twitter.com/udJfxUURVy — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 25, 2020

Kajol

Happy Birthday @karanjohar. Wishing u a hugely virtually populated birthday! Since unpopulated is the trend currently😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BDgQaXeCIj — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 25, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Preity Zinta

Happy Birthday my darling KJo ❤️ @karanjohar ❤️ May you always smile, shine and never stop laughing and never stop cracking us up 🤗 Loads of love, happiness and sexiness for you always .. 😘🎂😂🌈🔥 Muaah xoxo pic.twitter.com/nvH5goLxgD — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2020

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra

Wishes for Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter

Wishes For Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The new brigade including Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan wished the filmmaker on Insta story. A few names have not yet posted any wish for him, unexpectedly.