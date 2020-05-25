Karan Johar Gets Warm Birthday Wishes From Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor And Others (See Pics)
Karan Johar Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Popular filmmaker and Dharma Productions head-honcho Karan Johar is celebrating his birthday today. Unfortunately due to the lockdown, his birthday cannot be extra this time. But Bollywood went pretty extra while wishing KJO on social media. Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Johar's Student of the Year, called him her father. Anil Kapoor shared a funny video clip while wishing the filmmaker. Karan and Anil have teamed up for Takht, that should go on floors after the lockdown. Karan's BFF Kajol also had kind words to say about him. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 9 Facts About The Director Which We Bet You Had No Clue About.

While wishing the filmmaker, Neha Dhupia said that he is one of the most special people in her life. When did these two become such great friends? We would love to know the story behind their camaraderie. Kartik Aaryan wished him Eid Mubarak. Funny. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback pic. SOTY stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also shared wishes. Karan Johar Birthday Special: The ABCs of His Debonair, Eclectic and Flamboyant Avalanche of a Fashion Arsenal!

Check Out The Wishes Here:

Here Is One From Kartik Aaryan

Alia Bhatt

Maniesh Paul

Juhi Chawla

Kubbra Sait

Anil Kapoor

Neha Dhupia

Kajol

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday @karanjohar ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Preity Zinta

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra

Wishes for Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter

Wishes For Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The new brigade including Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor,  Sara Ali Khan wished the filmmaker on Insta story. A few names have not yet posted any wish for him, unexpectedly.