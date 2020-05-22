Eid Al-Fitr 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Sanon Give a Millennial Spin to the Festive Sharara!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's that time of the year again! The festive season of Eid al-Fitr is here! While we are going to miss the customary celebrity-endorsed dazzling fashion moments this year, we look back at some of the finest fashion moments etched by them. The larger than life festive soirees replete with delicacies, music, style and bonhomie may have taken a backseat this year but we definitely love us some strong ethnic goals from the millennial style basket. The sharara and gharara are ethnic fashion staples, common attire for Muslim women across the globe usually worn at ceremonial occasions such weddings and festivals. With some brilliant options to choose from, the millennials have a sassy way of sprucing up this vibe with minimalism in tow. While heavily embroidered ensembles may have their charm, the millennials believe in going all out and experimenting with hues or keeping it sublime. With statement jewellery, subtle glam in place, the simpler the better vibe strikes a chord.

For the wedding-hopping millennial, these millennials lend you the ideas for that perfect sharara gharara vibe. These days, ethnic ensembles are a permanent fixture in the celebrity-endorsed promotional styles. A plethora of options to choose from, celebrities turn muses for some of the most stunning creations and dish out looks that are carefully helmed by their fashion stylists. Here's a closer look.

Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Alia took to a stunning Sabyasachi creation - a mélange of velvet organza, vintage embroidery and modern noodle straps. Chunky gold-toned earrings from Curio Cottage, blushed cheeks, a soft highlight, pink-red lips and defined eyebrows with a sleek centre-parted low back ponytail completed her look. Alia Bhatt Looks As Cute as a Button in a Panda PJ Set, Makes a Compelling Case for Vanity in Quarantine!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration - Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr for Love Aaj Kal promotions, it was a sharara set featuring a white embroidered kurti, sharara pants with a lining of pink and green. She rounded out the look with earrings, wavy half updo and subtle glam completed her vibe. Oo La La! Sara Ali Khan Is Boho Chic in a Riot of Neon Pink, Tulle, Ruffles, Glass Beads, Ghungroos and Silk!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration - Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday in Ritika Mirchandani

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Ananya took to a pista green sharara set from the Winter Festive 19 collection. She completed the look with a mang tika by Amrapali, soft wavy braided half hairdo and dewy makeup completed her look. Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Mithila Palkar in Bhumika Sharma

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Mithila's vibe featured an embroidered peplum kurta with paisley print sharara from designer's Spring Summer 2020 collection rounding out the look with statement earrings from Silver Streak, sleek hair and subtle glam. For Mithila Palkar Happiness Is When You Wear Those Spring Blooms and Twirl!

Kriti Sanon in Sukriti and Aakirti

Styled by Sukriti Grover for Arjun Patiala promotions, it was a sharara from the stylist's label featuring a peplum kurta. She finished out the look with earrings from Azotiique, juttis from Fizzy Goblet, a half-updo, subtle glam of defined eyes and pink lips. Kriti Sanon, the Bohemian Chic Bridesmaid in Shivan and Narresh!

Neha Sharma in Chamee and Palak

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Neha took to flaunting a yellow intricately embroidered and embellished short kurta with sharara set and a grey dupatta. She topped off the look with jhumkis, subtle glam and pulled back braided hair. Neha Sharma’s Newest Lockdown Selfie Is a Tres Chic Monochrome Delight!

Athiya Shetty in Anjul Bhandari

Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya took to a chikankari kurta with lakh dana sharara and dupatta embellished in baby pearls and sequins. Jewellery by Curio Cottage, subtle glam and a gajra adorned low bun completed her look. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration - Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor in Arpita Mehta

Styled by Meagan Concessio, it was an off white embroidered halter panelled top an coordinated embroidered ghagra pants with cowrie shell detailing teamed with wavy hair and nude makeup. Shanaya Kapoor Is on a Shine, Smile, Sparkle Mode in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration - Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan in Sukriti and Aakriti

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Radhika donned a multi-hued sharara from the stylist's label. Wavy hair, subtle glam upped her look.

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Millennial Fashion Inspiration - Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sublime styles, statement jewellery and non-fussy beauty games underline the millennial festive sensibilities. Which of these steal-worthy styles did you like the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity-inspired wardrobe updates.