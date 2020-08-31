Wind in your hair, sand underneath your feet, a vast body of chaotic water, a finicky sky and romance... Mumbai and beaches make you feel all that and more. So when we came across Sara Ali Khan's new Instagram post, we were immediately jealous. She gave us all the vibes we needed to yearn for a trip to the beach but it isn't conducive for lesser mortals like us to venture out on the beach even now. Sara posted two pictures of exactly the things that we think about when beaches come to out mind. She looks fresh, well-rested and quite pretty. Sara Ali Khan Goes Back To The ‘First Love Of Her Life’ ; Can You Guess What It Is?

Sara's pictures are gorgeous to say the least. The white on denims combo is both classic and casual. The way she is looking at the camera can make any man weak in the knees.

View this post on Instagram Monday Morning Mood 👀🐚🌊 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 30, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

Sara recently revealed that she was on the sets to shoot and called the camera her first love. The industry has not been producing any content for close to five moths due to the coronavirus pandemic and have finally started to pick up pace. If all goes well, her next release could be Coolie No 1.

