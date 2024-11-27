A video of an elderly man protecting Sara Ali Khan from paparazzi has gone viral on social media. Sara was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, where an unexpected moment stole the spotlight. As paparazzi gathered to capture her pictures, an elderly man stepped forward to shield her from the cameras. The man went to great lengths, even snatching camera phones from the paparazzi and blocking their angles, leaving everyone, including Sara, completely baffled. Sara Ali Khan Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Her Latest Ad Shoot With a Poetic Caption; ‘Smell the Sea and Feel the Sky’ (Watch Video).

Amid the commotion, the actress gestured with her hands, seemingly asking, “What’s going on?” as she made her way to the salon. Despite the man’s persistent attempts to block them, the paparazzi managed to maneuver around him, capturing a few shots of Sara as she entered her car.

Elderly Man Goes Viral for Protecting Sara Ali Khan from Paparazzi

Look closely and you’ll spot #SaraAliKhan’s scarf with #JaiMahakaal—a true Shiv bhakt at heart! pic.twitter.com/Mo9vlzdxg9 — ETimes (@etimes) November 26, 2024

In the clip doing the rounds, Sara is seen stepping out of her car and heading toward the salon when the elderly man unexpectedly intervenes, firmly asking the paparazzi to stop taking pictures. As soon as this video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comments section with a mix of laughter and admiration for the man's actions.

One netizen commented, “Because he has daughters, and he knows the respect of daughters is important in every circumstance.”

Another said, “Chacha rocks.” A third user added, “Wow, man, I am crying.”

For the outing, the Simmba actress opted for a casual white crop top paired with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a blue scarf featuring the word “Mahakaal” and a print of Lord Shiva’s Trishul. Sara also wore a rudraksha with a red thread tied around her neck.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma. Sara Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Video of Her ‘Chillin Like a Cucumber’ Moment on Social Media.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Aakash Kaushik, is being touted as a one-of-a-kind spy comedy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).