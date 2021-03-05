Saurabh Shukla, a brilliant actor celebrates his birthday today. Whenever he is in the cast, you rest assured that good performance will be guaranteed from at least one person in the cast. But apart from his fantastic acting in serious characters, this man has exemplary comic timing. Arshad Warsi and Shukla were a riot in Jolly LLB. It won't be wrong to say that Shukla single-handedly made Jolly LLB 2 hilarious. He has this innate ability to make you crack up with a deadpan dialogue delivery. His one-liners are equally powerful in grim settings like he does in Satya. Saurabh Shukla Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Made Indian Cinema A Better Place

So on his birthday, we thought we will talk about five of Saurabh Shukla's best dialogues. Check them out right here...

Better words have never been spoken...

He makes you realise there's so much common between bullet and love

Medicine and Marriage are similar...who knew!

Speak when spoken too couldn't have been said in a better way

When irony died several deaths...

Saurabh Shukla will be next seen in National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly's maiden Bollywood film Manohar Pandey.

